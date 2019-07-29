Roebling Re-opening Pushed Back To Aug. 9

The re-opening of the Roebling Suspension Bridge to vehicular traffic has been delayed.

The bridge has been closed since sandstone pieces fell from the north tower in April. Crews were planning on rigging nets and reopening the historic structure by the beginning of August. But a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will stay closed until Aug. 9, because of "unforeseen challenges" with hanging the nets.

The release says contractors removed about 200 pounds of loose sandstone -- the largest weighed about 60 pounds. A larger renovation project is scheduled to start next year.