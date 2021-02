Sunday, February 14 at 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents one of the most beloved romantic tragedies in Shakespeare’s canon, Romeo and Juliet, the tale of Bard’s star-crossed lovers.

Juliet and Romeo fall instantly in love only to discover they come from feuding families. In defiance of their families, amidst the animosity of friends, and in concealment from their mentors, the young couple risks everything to be together.