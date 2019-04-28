Ry Cooder & Taj Mahal on The Blues!

This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, April 27th at 11pm, includes a taste of New Orleans in honor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival running through May 5th, as well as some of our talented local musicians, plus others who'll be stopping in Cincinnati soon.

The first set features the Sonny Moorman Group, Ry Cooder, and Corey Harris/Henry Butler. A song by Taj Mahal begins the second set followed by Bruce Cockburn, Delbert McClinton, and Robin Lacy & DeZydeco. And ending the program is music from Galactic, Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts, Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, and Joe Bonamassa.

4/30 - Tommy Castro & the Painkillers - Southgate House Revival

Mondays - Sonny Moorman - McCauley's Pub in Sharonville - 7pm

8/6 - Joe Bonamassa - Fraze Pavilion - 8/6