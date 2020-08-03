Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Searching For A COVID Vaccine At Cincinnati Children's

By 1 hour ago
  • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is taking place in research labs around the world, even here locally. Cincinnati Children's Hospital is conducting a clinical trial using hundreds of volunteers. It's one of nine testing and evaluation units as part of the National Institutes of Health’s effort to find cures and treatments for COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the clinical trial are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Division of Infectious Diseases Medical Director and Director of the Vaccine Research Center Robert Frenck, MD; and Division of Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology, Innovations in Community Research Co-Director and CCTST, Community Engagement Core Co-Director Lori Crosby, PsyD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Householder Ousted, Car Crashes Down But Deaths Up And More Top Stories

By Jul 31, 2020
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On the weekly news review:

The Ohio House of Representatives ousted its speaker on Thursday, offering what was the second dose of bad news for Republican Larry Householder who was also indicted on federal bribery charges that day.

Among Experts' Late Summer Gardening Tips? Don't Plant Mystery Seeds You Receive In The Mail!

By Jul 29, 2020
Courtesy of / Ohio Department of Agriculture

Seeds are showing up in some Americans' mailboxes and apparently they are arriving from China. The mystery seeds have prompted agriculture officials to issue warnings to folks: do not plant them.

The Americans With Disabilities Act At 30

By Jul 28, 2020
Lauren Hall

Sunday, July 26 marked the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law in 1990. A team of editors and writers with The New York Times took an in-depth look at how the ADA has changed the lives of millions of Americans through a special series printed Sunday, July 26 that also includes a braille version produced by Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired at its Braille Printing House.