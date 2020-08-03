Searching For A COVID Vaccine At Cincinnati Children's

The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is taking place in research labs around the world, even here locally. Cincinnati Children's Hospital is conducting a clinical trial using hundreds of volunteers. It's one of nine testing and evaluation units as part of the National Institutes of Health’s effort to find cures and treatments for COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the clinical trial are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Division of Infectious Diseases Medical Director and Director of the Vaccine Research Center Robert Frenck, MD; and Division of Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology, Innovations in Community Research Co-Director and CCTST, Community Engagement Core Co-Director Lori Crosby, PsyD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: