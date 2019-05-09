Second Street Closes Saturday, May 18 For 'American Ninja Warrior'

Second Street between Elm and Walnut will be closed Saturday, May 18 through Memorial Day for production of NBC's American Nina Warriorr competition.

Second Street in front of the General Electric Global Operations Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at The Banks, plus the Vine and Race streets bridges over Fort Washington Way, will be blocked at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Cincinnati Police say.

"Construction takes a full five and one-half days. On the sixth day (Thursday May 23), we will finish the build during the day and (do) camera tests at night," says Leslie Schwartz, NBCUniversal publicist for the show.

Second Street reopens 3 a.m. Memorial Day, the day the Reds return from a five-game road trip to play the Pirates at 2:10 p.m.

Two hours of programming will be taped starting at dark on Friday, May 24, and on Saturday, May 25. Tickets are available on the show's "Waitlist" for 8 p.m. both nights. The temporary arena will seat about 450 people, Schwartz says.

Here's a link to my May 6 story, "How To Get Tickets For 'American Ninja Warrior' Tapings May 24-25."

Cincinnati Police will be directing traffic during morning and afternoon rush hour the week of May 20 at the Second Street closures.

The American Nina Warrior taping overlaps with two other major downtown events which require closing streets Memorial Day weekend:

Taste of Cincinnati: Fifth Street will be closed for the annual food festival from Main Street to the ramps for I-71, I-471 and Columbia Parkway from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Parts of Sycamore and Broadway streets also will be closed.

Eat & Run 5K: The inaugural race through The Banks starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 26. The course begins and ends at Sentinel and Culvert streets, just east of downtown, under I-71 and the ramp from I-471 to Sixth Street. It goes along Eggleston Avenue and Pete Rose Way.

In a statement, the City of Cincinnati said city officials "worked with the producers of American Ninja Warrior, Film Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials for several months to determine a suitable site for the show venue. Second Street was determined to be the best overall option for all parties involved."

As I reported Monday, the Cincinnati qualifier taped May 24 will air Monday July 1 (8-10 p.m., Channel 5). The Cincinnati finals taped on May 25 will air Monday, Aug. 19 (8-10 p.m.), Schwartz says. The Friday taping is expected to go from dusk to dawn to accommodate 90 competitors, she adds.

The 11th season of ANW premieres Wednesday, May 29 (8-10 p.m., Channel 5), before moving to its regular time slot on Monday June 10 (8-10 p.m.).