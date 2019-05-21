See The Most Popular Baby Names Across The Tri-State

The Social Security Administration has released its annual bundle of joy (or frustration, depending on your preference for uniqueness) of each state's top baby names for both boys and girls in 2018.

Nationally, the most popular name for boys is Liam and Emma for girls, which is in line with what the administration reports as favored names in the Tri-State. The administration pulled the data from Social Security card applications as of March 2019 and here's what they found:

Indiana's Most Popular Girl Names

Emma Olivia Amelia Charlotte Ava

Kentucky's Most Popular Girl Names

Emma Olivia Ava Harper Amelia

Ohio's Most Popular Girl Names

Ava Emma Olivia Amelia Harper

Indiana's Most Popular Boy Names

Oliver Liam Noah Elijah William

Kentucky's Most Popular Boy Names

William Liam Elijah Noah Grayson

Ohio's Most Popular Boy Names

Liam Noah William Oliver Owen

You can see the full list for all 50 states here. If you are expecting and need some name inspiration (or want to know the names to cross off your list) you can watch this video the Social Security Administration made of the most popular baby names across the nation.