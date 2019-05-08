Senate Intelligence Committee Issues Subpoena For Donald Trump Jr. To Testify Again

The Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, to testify again before the panel, according to a source familiar with the subpoena.

He testified before the committee in 2017 about his participation in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., declined to comment on the matter, but a spokeswoman for the committee told NPR, "We do not discuss the details of witness engagements with the Committee. Throughout the investigation, the Committee has reserved the right to recall witnesses for additional testimony as needed, as every witness and witness counsel has been made aware."

