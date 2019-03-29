Senate Minority Leader Says Lawmakers Are Unlikely To Meet Deadline For Transportation Budget

It’s looking more unlikely that Ohio lawmakers will decide on the size of a proposed gas tax in time to meet the Sunday deadline to have the transportation budget signed into law.

Repeated delays. That’s what’s happening with the panel of House and Senate lawmakers deliberating the transportation budget behind closed doors.



Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Cleveland) says he doesn’t think chances are good that the Sunday deadline will be met.



“But I don’t know of any reason to pass any panic buttons yet," Yuko says.



Yuko says lawmakers could come back and pass the transportation budget next week without causing any major problems.



The House and Gov. Mike DeWine have tentatively agreed on an 11 cent hike for a gallon of gas but the Senate isn’t willing to go that high. Senators say they are hearing from Ohioans who don’t want major tax increases on gasoline.

