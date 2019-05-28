Related Program: 
Senator Sherrod Brown On Election Security

Ahead of Memorial Day, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman joined in introducing legislation to honor veterans. The Fallen Warrior Battlefield Cross Memorial Act responds to a 2016 incident at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where administrators removed a Battlefield Cross replica from the cemetery. The legislation would ensure that veterans are not denied the Battlefield Cross at their graveside.

Senator Brown also joined his colleagues in introducing the Election Security Act to combat foreign interference in our election process. The legislation requires backup paper ballots and provides election security grants to states for cybersecurity.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss election security, the president's response to foreign interference in our elections and his reading of the Mueller report.

