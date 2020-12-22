Several Ohio House Members Out Of Session With COVID-19

Two more House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to have an impact on lame duck session. Several members of both parties were absent during what could be the last day of session.



Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) and Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) both announced they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Weinstein did not work at the Statehouse last week because his wife started to show symptoms. He's calling on Ohioans to use caution and take the virus seriously going into the holidays.

"This thing is real, it's kind of savage. And we need to do our part for ourselves and our neighbors," says Weinstein.

Two other Dems had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this month. Rep. John Rogers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson) are both recovering at home now.

Other members, including Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton), have also tested positive in the past few weeks. Republican Representatives Rick Carfagna, Gary Scherer, and Steve Hambley, who all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, have returned to the Statehouse.

