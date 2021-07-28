With Sharp Increase In COVID Cases, Residents Should Take Precautions, Hamilton Co. Health Says

New cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County have more than tripled in the last two weeks. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says it's time to bring back some precautions.

"If you're going to a crowded venue and masks aren't required, you should consider wearing a mask even if you're vaccinated just to add one additional layer of protection," Kesterman said. "We know crowded indoor situations are more likely to spread COVID-19 than a nice outdoor setting where you can spread out a little bit."

Updated guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people should start wearing masks again in indoor public settings in areas with substantial or high transmission. That includes Butler, Clinton, and Brown counties in Ohio; most of Northern Kentucky; and the Indiana counties of Dearborn, Franklin and Union.

The CDC says un-vaccinated people should wear masks in all public settings.

Kesterman says COVID-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

"If you thought early on that you're 40 and you're safe — many people who are 40 will not experience severe illness, but some people do," he said. "And there's no real great way to determine who's going to get sick from COVID. Folks who have had COVID early in the pandemic can still get COVID again."

About 51% of Hamilton County residents have gotten at least one dose, compared to 49% statewide.

Kesterman says people who don't feel ready to get vaccinated should talk to their doctor.

"And I strongly encourage we not look at social media for information about vaccines," he said. "There's lots of truth on social media, but there's lots of inaccuracies. But your doctor is going to tell you exactly what's true, and what you need to know to protect yourself and your kids."

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for at least one of the three vaccines approved for use in the United States. The vaccines are free (with or without health insurance) and readily available at hundreds of providers across the Tristate.

