The Blues With Lee Hay

Shemekia Copeland, Sonny Moorman & Leonard Cohen on The Blues

May 25th

This week on The Blues, Saturday, May 25th at 11pm, the show begins with the Claudettes, Zac Harmon, Shemekia Copeland, and the Sonny Moorman Group.  The Claudettes will be on stage at the Sorg Opera House on June 29th and at the Southgate House Revival June 19th.  Shemekia Copeland's appearing at Rose Music Center at the Heights on June 19th along with Robert Cray Band, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Marc Cohn.  

The second set of The Blues features music by Albert Cummings, Jimmy Burns, and Debbie Davies.  In the third set, you'll hear songs by John Lee Hooker/John Hammond, Eden Brent, and Leonard Cohen.  And the show ends with the Goshorn Brothers and Eric Clapton. 

