Singer/Songwriter Chris Smither On His Latest Album, Call Me Lucky

Chris Smither is one of those singer/songwriters who's been on the scene for fifty years and loves to keep bringing joy to his fans with his music. Promoting his first album of originals in six years, Call Me Lucky, Smither will be bringing his tour to the 20th Century Theater in Oakley on Wednesday, April 10th. Kevin Gordon will be opening for him. Doors open at 7pm with music beginning at 8 o'clock.

Elaine Diehl spoke with him by phone on March 19th about his new album, his tour of Ireland in January, and the fact that he's only playing 100 shows per year. Smither also talks about the guitar he'll be playing at the 20th Century solo show, which songs he prepares for shows, and what he does in his time off. Chris Smither also said that he grew up in New Orleans and lives in Amherst, Massachusetts now, but still makes red beans and rice once a week.