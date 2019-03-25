Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Singer/Songwriter Chris Smither On His Latest Album, Call Me Lucky

By 41 minutes ago

Chris Smither is one of those singer/songwriters who's been on the scene for fifty years and loves to keep bringing joy to his fans with his music.  Promoting his first album of originals in six years, Call Me Lucky, Smither will be bringing his tour to the 20th Century Theater in Oakley on Wednesday, April 10th.  Kevin Gordon will be opening for him.  Doors open at 7pm with music beginning at 8 o'clock.  

Elaine Diehl spoke with him by phone on March 19th about his new album, his tour of Ireland in January, and the fact that he's only playing 100 shows per year.  Smither also talks about the guitar he'll be playing at the 20th Century solo show, which songs he prepares for shows, and what he does in his time off.  Chris Smither also said that he grew up in New Orleans and lives in Amherst, Massachusetts now, but still makes red beans and rice once a week.

Tags: 
Chris Smither
Kevin Gordon
20th Century Theater

Related Content

New Music From Singer/Songwriter Kim Taylor

By Feb 15, 2019

While traversing a time of personal loss and change, local singer/songwriter Kim Taylor wrote the music for her new album as a way of helping others facing the same challenges. 

New Music From Over The Rhine As They Celebrate 30 Years Together

By Mar 8, 2019

Over the Rhine, the local band featuring wife & husband musicians Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler, celebrates their 30th anniversary in 2019 with the new CD Love & Revelation

Bob Dylan Honors Fan's Request; Plays 'Free Bird'

By editor Jun 15, 2016

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF LYNYRD SKYNYRD SONG, "FREE BIRD")