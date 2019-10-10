Singer/Songwriter Jewel In Cincinnati

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel will be speaking to Michael Monks in the WVXU studio to share her life’s journey and talk about overcoming many early struggles.

Like many artists, much of her pain and life experience is reflected in her music. She is in town for a three-day Wellness Your Way Festival, Friday Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13, where she will be performing at the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati. The festival, which she founded along with Kroger, focuses on providing wellness and mental health resources and education.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: