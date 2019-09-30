SNAP Answers Call For Help From Sex Abuse Victims

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) says the most recent allegations of sexual abuse involving a priest in the Cincinnati Archdiocese has spurred more rounds of questions. A SNAP-sponsored event Sunday night in West Chester brought survivors, counselors and therapists together to answer questions from the public.

President of SNAP Daniel Frondorf says it can be years before survivors have the courage to deal with their past.

"It doesn't matters when the abuse happened as a child. When a survivor is ready to come forward and get some help, there's got to be someone to help with some resources. So, that's what this event was planned to do and hopefully we answered a lot of questions but we are ready to answer some more."

Panelists at the MidPointe Library included representatives from SNAP, Greater Cincinnati Voice of the Faithful (Cincinnati VOTF), Connections: A Safe Place and the Family Nurturing Center.

More meetings are planned. "We concluded during the planning process, we wouldn't be able to just do one of those that there would be a bigger demand," Frondorf says. For more information, contact Frondorf danielfrondorf@gmail.com .