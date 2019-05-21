Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Unveils Mural, Talks About Upcoming World Cup

By 37 minutes ago
  • U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle poses in front of a new mural created in her honor at The Banks.
    U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle poses in front of a new mural created in her honor at The Banks.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Rose Lavelle is set to make her first World Cup appearance at this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Before joining the U.S. Women's National Team for training, she's visiting with friends and family in Cincinnati and unveiling a mural in her honor.

"I always say that Cincinnati is the city that built me into the player and the person that I am today," Lavelle says. "I think the support that I get from Cincinnati means so much to me because this city means so much to me."

Lavelle graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School, where she was a standout player, and was the number one NWSL draft pick in 2017. She currently is a midfielder with the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

The mural was created by artist Jenny Ustick, a professor at UC's College of Design, Architecture, Art & Planning. It's on West Freedom Way near the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at The Banks.

"It's so surreal," says Lavelle, seeing the mural for the first time. "I think she did an awesome job."

Television station KSDK reports there are at least 11 similar murals around the country celebrating USWNT players, including Carli Lloyd, Becky Sauerbraun, Ashlyn Harris and Alex Morgan.

USWNT midfielder Rose Lavelle checks out a new mural of herself painted on a wall on 44 West Freedom Way at The Banks.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The World Cup starts next month and the USA's first game is June 11 against Thailand.

"My thought is just to focus on the team," Lavelle says about her goals for the tournament. "If we all buy into the same thing and focus on our team goals then the individual successes will come. ... I just want to go there and help us win it."

The midfielder says she'd love to see a professional women's team in Cincinnati some day.

"I know how huge it was for me to have the [U.S.] women's team to look up to when I was younger and I can't imagine how much more of an impact it would've had if there was a team in my own backyard. I think it's great that FC Cincinnati can serve as that for kids all over this city and hopefully there's a women's team because I think it'd be an awesome example for all the younger girls."

In college, she set a program record at the University of Wisconsin, becoming a three-time All-American.

A mainstay in the Youth National Team system, Lavelle was first called up to the full U.S. Women's National Team in 2017. She made her first appearance and started March 4, 2017, against England. Her first goal for the Red, White & Blue came against Russia a month later on April 9, 2017.

She has made 26 national team appearances, scoring seven goals.

Tags: 
Rose Lavelle

Related Content

Cincinnati's Rose Lavelle Named To USA World Cup Roster

By May 2, 2019
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

A Cincinnati native is heading to France this summer to play in the Women's World Cup. Rose Lavelle is among the 23 women named to the roster for the June tournament.

USA Tops New Zealand 5-0 In Cincinnati

By Sep 19, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team defeated New Zealand 5-0 in front of 30,596 fans in Cincinnati Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer reports that's the largest crowd ever in Ohio to attend a Women's National Team match.

Rose Lavelle Is No. 1 NWSL Draft Pick

By Jan 12, 2017
NWSL / YouTube

Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is the National Women's Soccer League's number one draft pick for 2017.