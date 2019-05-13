Some Downtown Streets Closed Wednesday For Food Truck Festival

  • cheese n chong
    Cheese-N-Chong, a purveyor of grilled cheese, is one of the many food trucks slated to appear at Wednesday's festival.
The Cincinnati Food Truck Association kicks off its 2019 food truck season with "Spring Swing," a food truck festival on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-10 p.m. As such, a few streets downtown will be affected. 

The following streets will close Wednesday at noon and remain closed until approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, May 16. 

  • Eggleston Avenue between Third Street and Reedy Street 
  • Sentinel Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue 
  • E. Fifth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue 
  • E. Fourth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue. 

Be advised the Reds also play the Chicago Cubs starting at 6:40 p.m., possibly further congesting the area. 

