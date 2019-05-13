Some Downtown Streets Closed Wednesday For Food Truck Festival

The Cincinnati Food Truck Association kicks off its 2019 food truck season with "Spring Swing," a food truck festival on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-10 p.m. As such, a few streets downtown will be affected.
The following streets will close Wednesday at noon and remain closed until approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, May 16.
- Eggleston Avenue between Third Street and Reedy Street
- Sentinel Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
- E. Fifth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
- E. Fourth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue.
Be advised the Reds also play the Chicago Cubs starting at 6:40 p.m., possibly further congesting the area.