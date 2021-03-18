Related Program: 
Some Ohio Conservatives Want To End The Death Penalty; Others Defend It

    A public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio.
    Kiichiro Sato / AP

Ohio's death penalty has long been a controversial topic. Now, a growing movement of conservative activists and elected leaders wants to eliminate the practice here. 

A bipartisan bill introduced in the Ohio General Assembly is the latest effort to abolish capital punishment in Ohio. The state's chapter of a national group called Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty has applauded that legislation, which is sponsored by some staunch conservatives in the Ohio House and Senate. 

But not every high-profile conservative is on board with eliminating the death penalty. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says that while he takes no joy in pursuing the state's gravest penalty, he will do so for qualifying cases as long as the law allows him to.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Ohio Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty's Mike Hartley and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

