Southgate Eyes New Development For Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire Site

The site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club has been vacant since the 1977 fire there that killed 165 people. Now, the 79-acre site in Southgate is for sale.

JLL Commercial Real Estate listed the site last month. No listing price was publicly available and a call for comment from the listing agent was not returned before publication.

Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg told WVXU the city hopes to attract a mixed-use commercial development.

"What we would like to see is some type of office complex with some supporting retail, no big box," the mayor said. "Even some type of single-family homes would be good."

Hamberg said a hotel with a convocation center would also be ideal.

The acreage is currently owned by Life Enriching Communities, which purchased the site in 2001. A call to that organization was not returned before publication.

Hamberg said the city is working with the current ownership to acquire a piece of the property for the purpose of creating a permanent memorial to the Beverly Hills Supper Club.

That would likely be somewhere near U.S. 27.

The Beverly Hills Supper Club sat back off U.S. 27 and was a posh destination for dining and live entertainment and often attracted some of the biggest show business names. On May 28, 1977, the night of the deadly fire, Hollywood singer and actor John Davidson was set to perform.