In Sri Lanka, Tensions Are High Amid Fears Of More Violence

Days after the coordinated Easter Sunday bombings at churches and hotels that left at least 250 people dead and hundreds more wounded, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka warns that additional attacks targeting places of worship could occur.

The embassy is also urging U.S. citizens to avoid such areas and large crowds throughout the weekend.

Sri Lanka's president says authorities are looking for 140 people with suspected links to Islamic State. Most of those being sought are young people, NPR's Michael Sullivan reports from Colombo; more than 70 people have already been arrested. A shootout erupted on Friday in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province as soldiers attempted to raid a building there, with the military and suspects exchanging gunfire.

No Catholic masses will be held in Sri Lanka this weekend. The Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said he had seen a leaked security document that warned of additional attacks on churches, Reuters reports.

"We don't want repetitions," Ranjith said, according to the news service.

Officials urged Muslims to stay home, but many still gathered at mosques for Friday prayers. In Colombo, hundreds of men and boys went the Masjidus Salam Jumma mosque, where, The Associated Press reports, many prayed through tears.

The mosque's chairman, Akurana Muhandramlage Jamaldeen Mohamed Jayfer, told the AP that the attackers are "not Muslims. This is not Islam. This is an animal. ... We don't have a word (strong enough) to curse them."

Sri Lankan authorities say the suspected leader of the group believed to be behind the attacks was one of the bombers killed on Sunday. Officials say the attacks were perpetrated by National Thowfeek Jamaath, a local militant group associated with ISIS. The group's leader, Mohamed Zahran, died in the attack at the Shangri-La hotel, one of three hotels targeted by the militants.

On Thursday, the official death count was reduced, to approximately 253 people. Authorities had previously said that more than 350 people had been killed. The discrepancy added to questions about the government's competence.

Parts of the government had been warned that attacks were possibly imminent, but failed to act. That revelation has led to finger pointing, including from President Maithripala Sirisena, who said that his defense and police chiefs did not share the information with him. Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has resigned.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks but has not offered proof of its involvement. According to Sri Lanka's deputy defense minister, most of the attackers were "well-educated" and came from "middle-class" backgrounds.

