Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Stand Up First Ladies

By editor 22 minutes ago
  • Shreyas Vangala and Danielle Mebert go head-to-head in <em>Ask Me Another</em>'s Tournament of Champions at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Shreyas Vangala and Danielle Mebert go head-to-head in Ask Me Another's Tournament of Champions at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

In this audio game, two returning champions guess which sassy first lady they're hearing.

Heard on Kal Penn And Dan Soder: The Tournament Of Champions.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.