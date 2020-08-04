Star Hear: Polly Platt, The Mughal Empire and Katie Laur

This week on Start Hear:

You Must Remember This : This storytelling podcast explores the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood's first century.

: This storytelling podcast explores the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood's first century. You’re Dead to Me : The history podcast for people who don't like history... and those who do.

: The history podcast for people who don't like history... and those who do. From Cincinnati: People love their Cincinnati favorites, and nearly everyone from Cincinnati likes to talk about their hometown. That's where this show comes in.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net