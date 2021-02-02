This week on Start Hear:

The Catch and Kill Podcast: Ronan Farrow follows stories about the systems that protect powerful men accused of terrible crimes.

Fiasco: Host Leon Neyfakh transports listeners into the day-to-day reality of our country's most pivotal historical events.

Dead On: Two best friends, separated by oceans, explore the dirty underbelly of society.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

How It Happened: Jonathan Swan reveals the inside story of Donald Trump's last few months in office.

The Apology Line: A story about empathy, deception and obsession.