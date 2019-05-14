Start Hear: All About Sports

Start Hear: episode 99

This week on Start Hear:

30 for 30: Original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio.

Original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio. Sports Wars: Sports rivalries can fuel fans and athletes to fight and argue for years. But what's the real story behind these epic battles?

Sports rivalries can fuel fans and athletes to fight and argue for years. But what's the real story behind these epic battles? The Unruly Sports Fan: Covering the latest news and headlines in the sports world while sampling some high quality craft beer.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend: Each week, lifestyle expert Lauren Conrad will host a variety of experts for candid conversations on everything from life, love, and business.

Asking for a Friend: Each week, lifestyle expert Lauren Conrad will host a variety of experts for candid conversations on everything from life, love, and business. The Chernobyl Podcast: Join host Peter Sagal and series creator, writer and executive producer Craig Mazin after each episode as they discuss the true stories that shaped the scenes, themes and characters.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.