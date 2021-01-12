Related Program: 
Start Hear: The Bane of Rudyard, The Texas Defense And The Best Of The Gravel Lot

By 2 hours ago

This week on Start Hear:

Wooden Overcoats: Rudyard Funn and his equally miserable sister Antigone run their family's failing funeral parlour, but one day they find everyone enjoying themselves at the funerals of a new competitor.

Cocaine and Rhinestones: Country music history by Tyler Mahan Coe.

The Gravel Lot: Where the real conversation about all things bike and trail-related in the Greater Cincinnati area happens.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

The Bible In A Year: Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way.

Start Hear
podcast