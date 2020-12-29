Start Hear: Boots On The Moon, My Rule Of Thumb And Theatre House

This week on Start Hear:

Making Space: The Female Frontier: Hear from the trailblazing women of space -- from the early days of Apollo to the next giant leap toward Mars.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends: Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.

Northern Kentucky Spotlight: Shining a light on the interesting stories our businesses create everyday and keeps you up-to-date with business news around the Cincinnati Region.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Wind of Change: It's 1990. The Berlin Wall just fell. The Soviet Union is on the verge of collapse. And the soundtrack to the revolution is one of the best selling songs of all time.

Into The Zone: A podcast about opposites, and how borders are never as clear as we think.

Flood Lines: The story of an unnatural disaster.

Passenger List: A missing plane, a cabin full of suspects, a search for truth.