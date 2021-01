This week on Start Hear:

Blindspot: The Road to 9/11: Bringing to light the decade-long "shadow struggle" that preceded the attacks.

Lost Notes: 1980: A collection of the greatest music stories never told.

Booklovers: Book suggestions by staff members from the Clermont County Public Library.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen: This is the incredible true story of one the longest and strangest cons in history.