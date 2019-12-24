Start Hear: Crazy Diamonds, Born In The USMCA and The Ghost Wolves

This week on Start Hear:
- Soul Music: A series about pieces of music with a powerful emotional impact.
- What A Day: Cutting through all the chaos and crimes to help you understand what matters and how you can fix it - all in just fifteen minutes.
- Lounge Acts: Intimate in-studio performances and interviews from outstanding musical artists.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Blood Ties: Our family members are not always who we think.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.