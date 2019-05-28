Start Hear: Empathy, Paint to Sample, And It Happened At Trader Joe's

This week on Start Hear:
- Good One: A podcast about jokes and the people who tell them.
- Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra: Where we pause the hectic world around us, refocus ourselves and expand our minds.
- Auto Sausage: Auto Sausage grinds automotive awesomeness into a brief but satisfying podcast.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- The Shrink Next Door: A story about power, control and turning to the wrong person for help for three decades.
