Start Hear: Empathy, Paint to Sample, And It Happened At Trader Joe's

By 48 minutes ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • Good One: A podcast about jokes and the people who tell them.
  • Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra: Where we pause the hectic world around us, refocus ourselves and expand our minds.
  • Auto Sausage: Auto Sausage grinds automotive awesomeness into a brief but satisfying podcast.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • The Shrink Next Door: A story about power, control and turning to the wrong person for help for three decades.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

