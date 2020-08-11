Start Hear: Finding Donald Izzett, Jr., A Great Weight And Poetry Floetry

This week on Start Hear:
- Someone Knows Something: In 1964, the remains of Charles Moore and Henry Dee were found in the Mississippi River. No one was convicted. 40 years later, Charles's brother returns to reopen the case and confront the Klan.
- Lore: Exposing the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares.
- Hey Black Child: The Ausmer Family, Lionell, Nicole, Avery, & Jackson talk Black Excellence.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net
- Nice White Parents: If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public schools, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in shaping them: white parents.