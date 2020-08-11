Start Hear: Finding Donald Izzett, Jr., A Great Weight And Poetry Floetry

This week on Start Hear:

Someone Knows Something : In 1964, the remains of Charles Moore and Henry Dee were found in the Mississippi River. No one was convicted. 40 years later, Charles's brother returns to reopen the case and confront the Klan.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net