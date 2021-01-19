Start Hear: The Future Of Everything, Bang Bang And The Best of the City

This week on Start Hear:

Boom/Bust: The live trivia app 'HQ Trivia' was once the obsession of the internet, but then it all went wrong.

The Edge: A six-part documentary podcast, that investigates the cheating scandal that tarnished the Houston Astros' World Series 2017 win.

Cincinnati Magazine: an inside look at the stories and events we're working on each month.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Power: The Maxwells: Everyone's heard of Ghislaine Maxwell, but there's a shadowy figure who hangs above her who you likely don't know: her father, media tycoon Robert Maxwell.