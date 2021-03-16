Related Program: 
Start Hear: Healthy Ice Cream, Keepsake and WoW Fan Fiction

By 1 hour ago

This week on Start Hear:

Maintenance Phase: Wellness & weight loss, debunked & decoded. 

Nothing Much Happens: It's a simple story, in which nothing much happens, you feel good and then you fall asleep. 

Stranger than (fan) Fiction: Experience the journey into this wonderful medium of storytelling. 

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Crime Junkie: Ashley Flowers tells you about whatever crime she's been obsessing over that week in a way that sounds like you're sitting around talking crime with your best friends. 

Mommy Doomsday: The disappearance of two of Lori Vallow' children in Rexburg, Idaho in September 2019 would expose a bizarre trail of death, devotion and Doomsday beliefs that captivated the nation. 

The Apology Line: A story about empathy, deception and obsession.

