Start Hear: How to Fail Like a Pro, Tally and The Shake-It Story

Start Hear: episode 91

This week on Start Hear:

Freakonomics: Pop-friendly investigations into "the hidden side of everything" include the implications of an undead economy and how to save $1 billion.

We all have limits. And some people who are pushed beyond those limits will do unspeakable things. Local Exposure: Focusing on the thriving music scene in the Greater Cincinnati area.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The past is never past. Every headline has a history. Throughline: The past is never past. Every headline has a history.

Will Ferrell reprises his role as Ron Burgundy in which Ron engages in conversation with another notable person on the topic at hand.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.