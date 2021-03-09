Start Hear: I Know How to Make People Love Me, The Headhunters and West End, ca. 1948

This week on Start Hear:

Bunga Bunga: An eight part series on the incredible true story of the rise and fall of Silvio Berlusconi.

Stuff the British Stole: Throughout its reign, the British Empire stole a lot of stuff. This is a series about the not-so-polite history behind those objects.

West End Stories: Re-live the experiences of individuals who lived in the neighborhood in the late 1900's.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast: A true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist.