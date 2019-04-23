Start Hear: The March To Matchday, Teenage Sex And The Langstroth Hive

Start Hear: episode 96

This week on Start Hear:

50 Things That Made the Modern Economy: Tim Harford tells the fascinating stories of inventions, ideas and innovations which have helped create the economic world.

Tim Harford tells the fascinating stories of inventions, ideas and innovations which have helped create the economic world. American Hysteria: Exploring our moral panics, urban legends, and conspiracy theories, how they shape our psychology and culture, and why we end up believing them.

Exploring our moral panics, urban legends, and conspiracy theories, how they shape our psychology and culture, and why we end up believing them. Cincinnati Soccer Talk: A podcast devoted to FC Cincinnati.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Sports Wars: Sports rivalries can fuel fans and athletes to fight and argue for years. But what’s the real story behind these epic battles?

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.