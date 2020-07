This week on Start Hear:

Bodies : Each episode of this documentary series begins as a medical mystery. But once you peel back the layers, more questions emerge.

: Each episode of this documentary series begins as a medical mystery. But once you peel back the layers, more questions emerge. In the Dark : Investigative journalism and in-depth reportage from APM Reports

: Investigative journalism and in-depth reportage from APM Reports Classics for Kids: Introduce children to classical music in a fun and entertaining way.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net