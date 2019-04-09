Start Hear: The Runaways, Blood in the Well and The Happiest Person in the World

Start Hear: episode 94

This week on Start Hear:

Circle Round: Carefully-selected folktales from around the world with an eye towards inclusivity.

Bad Reputation: Bad Reputation tells stories about women in rock. The lost stories. The complicated stories. The good stories.

Victor Street Fiction: Every month, Adam Pettit and Aaron Collins release a hybrid of music and narrative, where, barring serials, each episode takes on its own genre and musical style.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Jensen and Holes: The Murder Squad: Retired Cold Case Investigator Paul Holes and Investigative Journalist Billy Jensen dig deep into unsolved murders, unidentified remains and missing persons cases.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.