Start Hear: The Spy Who Signed Me, Crying in the Club and The Witchy Sing-Along Song

This week on Start Hear:

30 for 30 Podcasts: Original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio.

Bodega Boys: The Bronx's very own Desus Nice and The Kid Metro are giving you their irreverent yet hilarious takes on all things pop culture.

April Eight Songs and Stories: Each week April Eight shares her delightful audio stories and songs for kids of all ages.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Something Was Wrong: An immersive storytelling docuseries podcast about the discovery, trauma, and recovery from emotionally (and otherwise) abusive relationships.