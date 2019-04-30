Start Hear: Start Hear: Eureka!, Witness To Columbine and Founded in Friendship

This week on Start Hear:
- Out on the Wire: Join cartoonist Jessica Abel as she breaks down the principles of storytelling.
- Witness History: History as told by the people who were there.
- The Dragonfly Effect: Heartwarming and informational stories about pediatric cancer patients and their families and our community.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Analysis of Murder by Dr. Phil: Dr. Phil McGraw tells you what goes through the mind of a cold-blooded killer.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.