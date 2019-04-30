Start Hear: Start Hear: Eureka!, Witness To Columbine and Founded in Friendship

Start Hear: episode 97

This week on Start Hear:

Out on the Wire: Join cartoonist Jessica Abel as she breaks down the principles of storytelling.

Witness History: History as told by the people who were there.

History as told by the people who were there. The Dragonfly Effect: Heartwarming and informational stories about pediatric cancer patients and their families and our community.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Analysis of Murder by Dr. Phil: Dr. Phil McGraw tells you what goes through the mind of a cold-blooded killer.

