Start Hear: What Is Grit, The Day of the Tentacle and The Jam Drones On and On

This week on Start Hear:

Dare to Lead: Conversations with change-catalysts, culture-shifters and more than a few troublemakers.

How Did This Get Played? Playing the very worst and weirdest games ever made.

The Future Jam: Join us each week as we entertain novelty ideas, scoff at ridiculous new inventions, and push the limit as to how far technology will shape the future.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

Distractable: A space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life.