State Of Ohio Takes University Of Cincinnati's Approach To Intellectual Property Statewide

A program created at the University of Cincinnati will now be part of all 14 of Ohio’s public universities.

In 2017, the UC Office of Innovation was working to change the process for the commercialization of faculty-created intellectual property. After that process was complete, it caught the attention of Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

"Since we changed our approach to intellectual property rights for internal and external partners the past two years, we've seen a 400% increase in the number of startups spun out of university-created IP and an increase in partnerships with companies like Kroger and WorldPay," said David J. Adams, UC's chief innovation officer, in a news release last month. "When Lt. Gov. Husted visited us and learned about it, he understood this would be beneficial to all of the state's universities. We commend his leadership for taking action to make that a reality.”

In September, Husted announced the launch of "Ohio IP Promise," a roadmap for universities to license their intellectual property.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how it works is UC Chief Innovation Officer David J. Adams.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: