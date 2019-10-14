Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

State Of Ohio Takes University Of Cincinnati's Approach To Intellectual Property Statewide

By 24 minutes ago
  • david adams
    Courtesy of David J. Adams

A program created at the University of Cincinnati will now be part of all 14 of Ohio’s public universities.

In 2017, the UC Office of Innovation was working to change the process for the commercialization of faculty-created intellectual property. After that process was complete, it caught the attention of Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

"Since we changed our approach to intellectual property rights for internal and external partners the past two years, we've seen a 400% increase in the number of startups spun out of university-created IP and an increase in partnerships with companies like Kroger and WorldPay," said David J. Adams, UC's chief innovation officer, in a news release last month. "When Lt. Gov. Husted visited us and learned about it, he understood this would be beneficial to all of the state's universities. We commend his leadership for taking action to make that a reality.”

In September, Husted announced the launch of "Ohio IP Promise," a roadmap for universities to license their intellectual property.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how it works is UC Chief Innovation Officer David J. Adams.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Education
University of Cincinnati
Jon Husted
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Senate Panel Considers Changes To School Takeovers Bill

By Sep 24, 2019

The Ohio Senate Education Committee is scheduled for a possible vote on, HB154, a measure that would overhaul the way the state handles failing school districts. The bill would attempt to move away from what's known as state takeovers of local districts, but critics say there's still not enough local control. 

What We Learned From Kentucky's New Accountability System In NKY Districts

By Oct 8, 2019
walton verona school kentucky
Courtesy of Walton-Verona Independent Schools

The Kentucky Department of Education released the results of its new accountability system for school districts last week, and for Northern Kentucky districts, the results were mixed.

Research Paper Finds Need For More Black Male Teachers

By Sep 23, 2019
students
Pixabay

New research shows that a lack of diversity in the classroom continues to impact students, culturally and academically, but that little is being done to improve the recruitment and retention of black male teachers.