The State Of Theater In Our Region Under The Pandemic

For most of the last four months, Greater Cincinnati’s theater stages have been dark, shuttered by the coronavirus and remaining closed while social distancing is still the norm. Despite the economic struggles and added complexities of civil unrest, there are also stories of perseverance and creativity. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the state of the local theater scene are Steve Loftin, president of the Cincinnati Arts Association; D. Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati; Candice Handy, organizer of the Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective; Jason Burgess, co-founder and artistic director of CAST (Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre); and Brian Isaac Phillips, producing artistic director of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

