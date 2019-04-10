Steve Earle Pays Tribute To Guy Clark, His Songwriting Hero

The guy who always calls it like he sees it pays tribute to his late friend, mentor, and outlaw music icon, Guy Clark. In this session, we welcome back Steve Earle for a live performance.

When Earle moved to Nashville in the 1970s to pursue music, Clark taught him a lot about the craft of songwriting. Clark always told him, "Songs are not finished until you play them for people." Now, Earle has released a collection of Guy Clark covers, GUY, similar to the album he released dedicated to Townes Van Zandt in 2009. And, ever the storyteller, Earle will tell us the first thing Guy ever said to him — "Nice hat" — and the last thing — "Pork."

