In the late 1970’s, Al Levy, then a college student, and a friend started playing guitar and banjo on the Washington State Ferry MV Kaleetan on their way to Port Townsend. In time, their fame grew, and the legend of the Ferryboat Musicians began. Now a practicing therapist, Al Levy has written about the experience and joins contributor Alexander Watson to talk about Blue Water Bluegrass: The Ferryboat Musicians.