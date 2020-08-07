Streetcar Back On Track, Stadium Work Haulted And More Top Stories This Week

Cincinnati's streetcar is on track to run again, without fares. This comes after Cincinnati City Council was able to override the mayor's veto. But the mayor vetoed another piece of streetcar legislation this week.

Deadly shootings are up in Cincinnati this year, and Cincinnati’s assistant police chief addresses the issue by invoking the term "super predators." Plus, why hundreds of workers at the site of the future FC Cincinnati stadium are taking anti-bias training.

And it's been one year since the deadly mass shooting in Dayton, but has anything changed with Ohio's gun laws?

We discuss the week's top stories on Cincinnati Edition with Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Cincinnati Enquirer city government reporter Sharon Coolidge; Enquirer storytelling reporter Keith BieryGolick; WYSO reporter Jason Reynolds; and Marketplace Morning Report host and senior editor David Brancaccio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

