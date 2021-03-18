Students On Autism Spectrum Present At History, Art, Science Fair

Students on the autism spectrum and other related diagnoses are gearing up for a big day. They're presenting their history, art and science projects Friday in a fair at The Children's Home of Cincinnati's Heidt Center of Excellence.

The center serves middle and high school-aged students with autism spectrum and related diagnoses, as well as young adults transitioning to independent living.

"The Heidt Center presumes competence from our students and provides them supports to thrive in an academic and life-skills environment," says Amanda Tipkemper, education and autism services director/principal at the Heidt Center in a statement. "Many would be surprised at the creative and analytical abilities our students have and these projects showcase their talents."

The center says that's because there are untrue stereotypes about people with autism spectrum and related diagnoses.

"The autism experience is different for everyone," adds Steven Wilson, communications director. "I think when people see the talents of these students they are somewhat surprised at the computing power and the communication ability and the talents that these students have."

After the success of the first Art, History and Science Fair last school year, the organization decided to do it again. Projects this year range from celery experiments and the science behind magnetic slime to gummy bears and Alexander Hamilton, according to Wilson.

The Heidt Center teaches transition skills and life skills as well as academics. Wilson says the center's students want and deserve the same school experience as other kids. Plus, they get a lot out of events like this.

"I think these kinds of things are important not only for development, for education-wise as well. They learn things like conflict resolution. They learn how to do presentations; how to work together; how to self-advocate when they have a good idea or want to be involved."

Visitors aren't currently allowed on the Red Bank Road campus but the center will post pictures and video during the day on its website.