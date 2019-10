The sound of Fickle Hellcat is best described as "Vintage Indie Rock," but the music created by Rachel Maxann, Mike Wiley and Paul Swabek comes from an enormous universe of influences.

Their self-titled debut album has just been released and I had the opportunity to sit down with lead singer Rachel Maxann to talk about where all of these songs come from; and how her travels around the globe have shapeed her and the songs she writes.