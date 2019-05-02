In The Studio With Softstone Hearts

Softstone Hearts describe their music as "Indie Pop Rock (with Lots of Cello.)"

Longtime friends Chase Jeffries and Lisa Newell started the band, which included Abby Depp to round out the vocal harmonies and provide keys and saxophone, in 2018. With the addition of Tom Harlan on drums and John Botter on bass, they gained not only a rhythm section, but additional tools for songwriting, recording and production.

When they went into Marble Garden studio to record their EP, String Or a Bow, they met up with CCM cello student Chris Park who quickly became a permanent member of the band.

This in-studio performance includes live versions of their songs "Out Of Time" from String Or A Bow and "Fall Out Of Love With You" from a project not yet released.