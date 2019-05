One of the area's most popular fundraising concerts returns to The Carnegie in Covington when Suits That Rock takes the stage on June 22 and 29.

Our Elaine Diehl (one of the Suits singers) is joined in the studio by fellow performers John Domaschko, Matt Godsted, and Katie Chadwell to preview the concerts dubbed Thanks a Million as they will cross the $1 million total donation to The Carnegie's arts education efforts.