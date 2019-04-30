'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' Airs Saturday On Lifetime

  • R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, was one of 50 interviewed for 'Surviving R. Kelly.'
Lifetime devotes two hours Saturday May 4 to reactions from its January Surviving R. Kelly documentary, including an "in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side."

Soledad O'Brien will host Surviving R Kelly: The Impact 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4.  

The Jan. 3-5 documentary miniseries was based on interviews with more than 50 people, many making allegations about Kelly's sexual, mental and physical abuse. It included comments from ex-wife Andrea Kelly; ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones; musicians Sparkle and John Legend; and civil rights activist Tarana Burke.

On Feb. 22 – seven weeks after Surviving R. Kelly debuted on Lifetime – the singer was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, by the Cook County attorney's office in Chicago. He was arrested that night.

The special looks at "the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor," says the Lifetime media release.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will feature clips from the original series; highlights from King's exclusive March interviews on CBS This Morning with Kelly and two women currently living with him, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage; legal experts; psychologists; and journalists.

An estimated 26.1 million people watched the documentary. Lifetime says that "in the days following the debut of Surviving R. Kelly on Lifetime … calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent, and #MuteRKelly activists were galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him." 

RCA Records, Kelly's label, cut ties with him on Jan. 18, two weeks after the telecast.

